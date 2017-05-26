Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien home for $350,000
WCB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend - on both Saturday & Sunday. This is a charming 3-bedroom Burien home with a large country kitchen and more, and it's priced to sell at just $350,000! Featuring a large country kitchen w/updates, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom with a bonus attic room and large unfinished basement.
