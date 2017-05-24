At Frankies, success began with a passion for food
Many Burien residents know the history of the Italian families who moved here decades ago. Mostly farmers, they were close and helped Pike Place Market become the Seattle icon it is today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kira
|Tue
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC