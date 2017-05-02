Airport noise and health impacts? Not...

Airport noise and health impacts? Not going to fly with concerned citizens

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Highline Times

Larry Cripe and quiet skies Puget sound - Larry Cripe, president of Burien's Quiet Skies Coalition, spoke about the need for a second regional airport during Quiet Skies Puget Sound community forum on the evening of Wednesday, April 26. A panel of speakers -- from left, Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias, Founder of Aviation Impact Reform Jeff Lewis, Burien City Council member Debi Wagner, King County Council member Dave Upthegrove, Representative Tina Orwall and Founder of Quiet Skies Puget Sound Sheila Brush - gathered to answer community members' questions during the event.

