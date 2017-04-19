With a little help, Sylvester Middle School students build new rain garden
With a little help from the Sounders FC and volunteers, on Wednesday , Sylvester Middle School students got to see their new rain garden in action. The City of Burien, Washington Green Schools, and ECOSS formed a partnership in the summer of 2016 to help youth in Burien learn more about stormwater pollution.
