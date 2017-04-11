Walgreens Pharmacy in Burien robbed M...

Walgreens Pharmacy in Burien robbed Monday night; two suspects arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the Walgreens Pharmacy located at SW 148th and Ambaum was robbed Monday night, April 10. There were four suspects, and at least two of them had jumped the pharmacy counter and ordered an employee to open the safe. One deputy was at a nearby intersection when the call came out, then pulled up just north of the front doors as the suspects started running out of the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Wed ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC