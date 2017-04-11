Walgreens Pharmacy in Burien robbed Monday night; two suspects arrested
The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the Walgreens Pharmacy located at SW 148th and Ambaum was robbed Monday night, April 10. There were four suspects, and at least two of them had jumped the pharmacy counter and ordered an employee to open the safe. One deputy was at a nearby intersection when the call came out, then pulled up just north of the front doors as the suspects started running out of the business.
