VIDEO: Burien driver demonstrates why you shouldn't Text & Drive

This Distracted Driver was caught texting and driving - and weaving - on SW 172nd Street earlier this week in Burien's Three Tree Point neighborhood, when she did this As you can see in the video, the force of the impact was powerful enough to cause the rear of the vehicle to rise up. "Don't text and drive! And then leave half your front-end littering the neighborhood!" said Ursula Haigh, who lives across from this location and whose security camera captured the video.

