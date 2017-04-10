Thought-provoking all-new plays by Washington playwrights engage in 2017 BILL & PEGGY HUNT PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL April 14 through May 7 - $10 tickets to see two plays! Thought-provoking all-new plays by Washington playwrights engage in 2017 BILL & PEGGY HUNT PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL April 14 through May 7 - $10 tickets to see two plays! For about the price of a matinee movie theater ticket, enjoy two award-winning and thought-provoking new plays live in April and May during the Playwrights Festival at Burien Actors Theatre.

