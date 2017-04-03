Thief tries to steal from Auto Zone; gets head wounds examined, then is trespassed
Burien Police/King County Sheriff's Office on Sunday responded to the Auto Zone in the Burien Plaza at 120 SW 148th Street about reports of a man who had attempted to steal some items. Police found the suspect near the Rite Aid nearby, and deputies discovered that he had injuries to his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC