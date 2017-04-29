The B-Town Blog proud to be a Sponsor of the 'Burien Pride Festival' June 3
The B-Town Blog is proud to be a Sponsor of the first-ever Burien Pride Festival - to be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Town Square Park. Burien Pride was an idea born out of necessity when community members decided it was time to stop complaining about various ailments in Burien and do something for the good of all people.
