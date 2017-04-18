The Art of Hair: Ola Salon opening a ...

The Art of Hair: Ola Salon opening a new location in Burien

For nearly two decades Ola Salon has been a staple to the Luna Park neighborhood in West Seattle When Rachel Karlin purchased Ola Salon in 2005, she deepened her love for all things hair, makeup and beauty but also focused on her commitment to the community. Those traditions are being carried forward as the salon opens a new location in Burien.

