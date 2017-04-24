Sylvester Students Dig Sustainability
Sylvester Middle School students rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty - literally - in the name of preventing pollution and saving the environment in honor of Earth Day. During a service day on campus on Wednesday, April 19, eighth graders joined with volunteers from Washington Green Schools, Sounders FC's RAVE Foundation, Barker Landscape Architects, Starbucks and the Environmental Coalition of South Seattle to install a rain garden and outdoor classroom on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC