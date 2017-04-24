Sylvester Students Dig Sustainability

Sylvester Middle School students rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty - literally - in the name of preventing pollution and saving the environment in honor of Earth Day. During a service day on campus on Wednesday, April 19, eighth graders joined with volunteers from Washington Green Schools, Sounders FC's RAVE Foundation, Barker Landscape Architects, Starbucks and the Environmental Coalition of South Seattle to install a rain garden and outdoor classroom on campus.

