Schedule/Map for May 5 B-Town Beat Student Music & Art Walk released

The B-Town Beat's Student Music & Art Walk will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017, from 6 - 9 p.m. on SW 152nd Street, between 4th and 10th Ave SW. This event will include artwork and performances from the many amazing students from across the Highline area, with over 20 venues hosting music and art from local students; here's a map and schedule : "Celebrate the start of the B-Town Beat Art Walk season by exploring visual and performing arts along 152nd street in Burien!" This mural is one of the many exhibits from last year's event.

