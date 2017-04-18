Save the Date: Parkside Garden Club's Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 6
Parking lot at intersection of SW 160th Street & 1st Ave South, Burien . Proceeds support youth and college scholarships, local school gardening projects, area gardens including Highline Botanical Gardens, Veterans Administration programs, area beautification projects and more!
