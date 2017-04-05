REMINDER: How are local salmon doing? 'CSI: Highline' is Thursday night
"Please join us to hear how our local salmon are doing in Miller and Walker creeks. Also, find out how you can be a part of the solution to polluted stormwater runoff!" A big thank you to all of this years' volunteers, and the researchers at University of Washington and NOAA who are trying to find out what is killing our coho! At this evening presentation, you will hear the results from last fall's CSI surveys about the health of the creek.
