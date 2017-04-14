REMINDER: Classic Eats to feature an AMAZING Easter Brunch - reserve now
Still planning your Easter agenda? Classic Eats in Burien is the place to be for a memorable and delicious brunch. They are pulling out all the stops with amazing culinary features: Omelette Station, French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Breakfast Sliders, hash browns, breakfast potatoes, chorizo con Huevos, maple sausage, steak ham, apple wood bacon, Kid Breakfast station, Fruit platters, pastry platters, chicken fried steak, biscuits and sausage gravy and complementary Classic hot chocolate.
