Police chase stolen U-Haul truck Wed.; suspect caught in retention pond
Burien Police/King County Sheriff's Office received a report of stolen U-Haul Truck around Noon on Wednesday , from the U-Haul business in the 13600 block of 1st Ave South. Just after 1 p.m., a deputy on patrol spotted the truck driving in the area of SW 160th Street and 4th Ave SW.
