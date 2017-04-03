PCC will expand to the south with Burien location
PCC Natural Markets, making its first foray to the south of Seattle, plans to open its 12th store in Burien in early 2018. The 20,000-square-foot store, in the Five Corners Shopping Center at 15840 First Ave. S., will employ about 100 people, according to the food co-op.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC