New Burien/Normandy Park group wants people to socialize in person, not online

Spend a little time on any online forum/blog or social media page and you might conclude that people only love to argue and basically don't like anything very much. But a group of Burien and Normandy Park residents have decided that fussing and fighting is no way to run a community and have organized several events designed to have people talk to each other, get acquainted and be reintroduced to the ancient art of conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.