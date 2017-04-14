New Burien/Normandy Park group wants ...

New Burien/Normandy Park group wants people to socialize in person, not online

Spend a little time on any online forum/blog or social media page and you might conclude that people only love to argue and basically don't like anything very much. But a group of Burien and Normandy Park residents have decided that fussing and fighting is no way to run a community and have organized several events designed to have people talk to each other, get acquainted and be reintroduced to the ancient art of conversation.

