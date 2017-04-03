Meet the candidates for the next city manager of Burien - community ...
Five finalists have made it near the finish line - all head-to-head in the race to become the next city manager of Burien. The Council announced the following final applicants - Amy Arrington, John Burt, Matthew Fulton, Peter Troedsson and Brian Wilson -- at its March 27 retreat.
