Lawsuit filed against bowling coach a...

Lawsuit filed against bowling coach accused in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography. A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar 12 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for King County was issued at April 06 at 11:05AM PDT

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC