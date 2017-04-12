Intimate house concert to benefit Burien Jazz Walk will be Sunday, April 30

Burien Arts Association and Burien Jazz Walk are presenting a very special and intimate house concert to benefit the Burien Jazz Walk on Sunday, April 30. This very special, unique concert - set in a Burien home - will feature Bill Anschell, with Phil Sparks, Adam Kessler, and Bernie Jacobs. Jazz Instrumentalist of the Bill Anschell is not only one of the most highly regarded jazz pianists in the Seattle area, but is also internationally acclaimed as a performer, composer, arranger and jazz writer and humorist, having won the Paul Desmond Award, allaboutjazz.com's celebration of the funniest jazz artists.

