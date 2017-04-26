Help Highline Relay for Life - bring donations to Clean Sweep this Saturday
Highline Relay for Life - which raises money to fight cancer - is asking Volunteers to bring donations of clothing, accessories, handbags and more to Discover Burien's 'Clean Sweep' this Saturday, April 29. Clean Sweep runs from 8 a.m. - Noon, with the new Fire Station No. 28 serving as headquarters .
