Help Highline Relay for Life - bring donations to Clean Sweep this Saturday

Highline Relay for Life - which raises money to fight cancer - is asking Volunteers to bring donations of clothing, accessories, handbags and more to Discover Burien's 'Clean Sweep' this Saturday, April 29. Clean Sweep runs from 8 a.m. - Noon, with the new Fire Station No. 28 serving as headquarters .

