Geoffrey 'MacDaddy' McElroy is the new Unofficial Mayor of White Center
In an increasingly fast-paced race, the 5 nominees had been collecting in votes in the form of donations of money. The fundraiser concluded on April Fools in the White Center Eagles Club.
