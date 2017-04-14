FAA responds to City of Burien's Petition, will stop airplane overflights
On Thursday, April 13, 2017, the City of Burien received word from the Federal Aviation Administration stating they would be ceasing the North Flow flight patterns over Burien. As we've previously reported , the North Flow flight corridor, also known as the "New Route," has caused significant noise impacts to Burien parks, schools, residential neighborhoods and other noise-sensitive areas.
