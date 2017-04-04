Eat your way through town for a good ...

Eat your way through town for a good cause at Burien Bites on Thurs., April 13

The 6th annual 'Burien Bites' fundraiser will be held in downtown Burien, from 5 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. Created by Hometask Owner Jerrod Sessler, and organized by Discover Burien, at this annual event guests will enjoy cuisine from new and existing restaurants they may not have tried before. The tasting takes place along SW 152nd Street, then meet back at Hometask from 8-9pm for the wrap up party to count the votes and announce the wining restaurant with the best bite! Burien Bites is one of Burien's most delectable events of the year.

