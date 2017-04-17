Driver accidentally pushes accelerator, crashes car at Huckleberry Square
If you saw a car on its roof in the parking lot of Burien's Huckleberry Square restaurant on Saturday , the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that an 88-year old Normandy Park man was trying to park in the parking lot when he had an accident.
