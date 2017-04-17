Driver accidentally pushes accelerato...

Driver accidentally pushes accelerator, crashes car at Huckleberry Square

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Waterland Blog

If you saw a car on its roof in the parking lot of Burien's Huckleberry Square restaurant on Saturday , the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that an 88-year old Normandy Park man was trying to park in the parking lot when he had an accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC