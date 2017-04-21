Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal speaks to standing-room only crowd Thursday

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was introduced by Deputy Mayor Nancy Tosta to a standing-room-only gathering at a Town Hall held in the Burien Community Center on Thursday evening, April 20. The first question came from two young girls from the " Bully Busters ," a group of Seattle 6th graders who started an anti-bullying campaign. Ms. Jayapal knew them and welcomed them, then addressed their question about efforts to change the bullying stance we witness across the country.

