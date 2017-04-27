Car vs Motorcycle accident on Ambaum injures two early Thursday evening

A serious accident between a car and motorcycle occurred on Ambaum Blvd. SW near SW 143rd Street in Burien around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Two riders on the motorcycle - one male and one female, both in their 50s - received leg injuries that may include possible breakage. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.