Burien City Council honors 'Citizens of the Year' at Monday night's meeting

The Burien City Council honored its 2017 'Citizens of the Year' at a special reception just before Monday night's meeting : From left to right: Co-Citizen of the Year Wendy Meyers-Wenger , Mayor Lucy Krakowiak and Susan Plecko, who accepted on behalf of co-winner Larry Cripe . Photo courtesy City of Burien.

