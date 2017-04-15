Burien Actors Theatre's Playwrights Fest is 'an example of really fine theatre'
The Bill and Peggy Hunt Playwrights Festival is a fantastic way to see some of the top new plays in the region. Eric Dickman and Maggie Larrick put an amazing amount of work and passion into making this opportunity for playwrights, directors and audiences a quality experience.
