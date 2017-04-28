ANALYSIS: Blame the Blue Angels for planes still flying low over Burien
If you are a Burien resident still hearing airplanes zooming over your home at all hours every time the prevailing wind is from the south, blame it on the Blue Angels. The turns over Burien are not back - as some residents may believe - they just never were banned despite the general interpretation of an April 10 letter to Burien Mayor Lucy Krakowiak .
