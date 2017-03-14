Whoops! Facade wall of old building being demolished for new museum falls over

Over this last weekend, as construction workers were carefully tearing down an old building on a lot that will soon be the new home for the Highline Heritage Museum, the old facade front wall - which was intended to be preserved - fell over into SW 152nd Street just west of Ambaum Blvd. SW. Luckily, there were no injuries other than to this streetlight on the south side of SW 152nd Street just west of Ambaum Blvd. SW.

