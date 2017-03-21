Which stops might stay, and which might go? See what Delridge...

Which stops might stay, and which mig...

One huge question about the taking-shape plans for the Delridge RapidRide line was answered during this week's briefing for the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council : Which stops are proposed for removal when Route 120 is turned into the H Line in 2020? The list was in the slide deck brought to the DNDC meeting Wednesday night at Highland Park Improvement Club by SDOT's ThA©rA se Casper and Dawn Schellenberg , two days after the project "online open house" went live , asking for opinions about two potential concepts. Their slide deck began with background including the plan to "upgrade" Route 120 to RapidRide, between downtown Seattle, Delridge, and Burien.

