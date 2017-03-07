West Seattle collage artist Linda McC...

West Seattle collage artist Linda McClamrock celebrates first solo show in Burien

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Highline Times

What most people would consider a pile of junk mail, old paperwork and discarded magazines looks totally different in West Seattle resident Linda McClamrock's eyes. She sees art supplies in paper of all varieties - from a mail order catalogue and sewing patterns to sheet music or the tissue paper in which a shopkeeper wraps a purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for King County was issued at March 09 at 8:30PM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC