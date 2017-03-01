Volunteers needed this Saturday, March 4 for Work Party at Walker Preserve
Join your Miller-Walker Basin Steward and your neighbors to restore the forest to improve the health of Miller and Walker Creeks! No experience is necessary, and gloves, refreshments, tools and training are provided. WHERE : Walker Preserve Park, SW.
