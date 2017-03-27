US judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit o...

US judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit over asylum claims

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought on behalf of tens of thousands of immigrants around the United States who may not have been told that they had a one-year deadline to apply for asylum. The case concerns immigrants who either were found to have a credible fear of persecution if returned to their home country or expressed such a fear.

