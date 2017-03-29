US Bank in White Center robbed; Arres...

US Bank in White Center robbed; Arrest made

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

Update 4:15pm The man who attempted to rob the US bank around 1pm today in the 9800 block of 15 Ave Sw has been found and arrested. He was found in the Burien Library by one of our detectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 11 hr Dead Mothers Club 29
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar 12 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC