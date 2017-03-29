US Bank in White Center robbed; Arrest made
Update 4:15pm The man who attempted to rob the US bank around 1pm today in the 9800 block of 15 Ave Sw has been found and arrested. He was found in the Burien Library by one of our detectives.
