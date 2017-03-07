Upset Burien citizens 'Rally Against Crime' at lengthy City Council session
Burgeoning crime in Burien and the need for additional police officers spurred a large group of residents to spend over two hours at the City Council's public comment session at the Monday regular meeting. The inside session followed a 'Rally Against Crime' outside council chambers, with dozens of upset citizens all wanting more and better police protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|5 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC