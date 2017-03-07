Upset Burien citizens 'Rally Against ...

Upset Burien citizens 'Rally Against Crime' at lengthy City Council session

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Burgeoning crime in Burien and the need for additional police officers spurred a large group of residents to spend over two hours at the City Council's public comment session at the Monday regular meeting. The inside session followed a 'Rally Against Crime' outside council chambers, with dozens of upset citizens all wanting more and better police protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... 5 hr Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at March 07 at 3:22PM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC