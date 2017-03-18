Update meeting on Burien's Off-Leash ...

Update meeting on Burien's Off-Leash Dog Park will be Wednesday, March 29

The Off-Leash Dog Park in Burien has been open a year , and representatives from Burien Parks and Recreation and the B-Town DOG group will be holding a public check-in meeting to share maintenance, improvements and fundraising updates. The meeting - which is free and open to the public - will be held on Wednesday, March 29, from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Burien Community Center .

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 18 at 11:14AM PDT

