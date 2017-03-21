United Way FREE Tax services provided...

United Way FREE Tax services provided at Burien Goodwill until April 20

Take the stress out of filing your taxes and maximize your refund - have United Way of King County prepare your return for FREE! United Way of King County is offering free tax preparation services in 27 locations throughout King County - including at the Burien Goodwill - from now until April 20th . Households making under $64,000 can have their taxes prepared- and they can get connected to healthcare enrollment and other public benefits.

