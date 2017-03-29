Reward increased for information on f...

Reward increased for information on fatal Feb. 24 Burien hit and run

Wednesday Mar 29

Family and friends of April Fait - who was killed in a tragic hit and run accident in Burien on Feb. 24 - added $5,000 to the $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for her death. As we previously reported , April was crossing S. 152nd Street to enter the Highline Performing Arts Center located at 401 S. 152nd Street when she was struck and killed just before 7 p.m. She was walking over to see her grandchild perform in a musical production by students from St. Francis of Assisi School.

