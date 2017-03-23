Police search for robbery suspects ne...

Police search for robbery suspects near Shorewood Drive in Burien Thursday

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Waterland Blog

If you're wondering why there's so much police activity in/near Burien's Shorewood neighborhood Thursday , here's what we know - the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that officers chased a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery, and have been pursuing suspects in the area. It all started when a deputy spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to that robbery that occurred last week in SeaTac.

