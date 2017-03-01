Picketers take to the streets

Picketers take to the streets

Wednesday Mar 1

Construction crews usually begin working before the crack of dawn on the site of the new Puget Sounds Skills Center, located on 18010 8th Ave S. in Burien. Starting at 5 a.m., strikers from the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 7 picketed in front of the building, waving signs that read, "Insulation Specialists pay less than area standard wages and benefits to its workers."

