Picketers take to the streets

Construction crews usually begin working before the crack of dawn on the site of the new Puget Sounds Skills Center, located on 18010 8th Ave S. in Burien. Starting at 5 a.m., strikers from the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 7 picketed in front of the building, waving signs that read, "Insulation Specialists pay less than area standard wages and benefits to its workers."

