Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Wenatchee World

Norma Lurene Phillips, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 22, 2017, while living with her son and family in Enumclaw, , following a long battle with cancer. Norma was born July 6, 1932, to Austin and Hallie Johnston at Zion, , where at age 14, she worked in the kitchen at the Deaconess Hospital.

