Marcy Maki of the Burien Growthmaster...

Marcy Maki of the Burien Growthmasters 4801 Club wins speech contest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Marcy Maki of the Burien Growthmasters 4801 Club took a first-place finish in the Toastmaster's Area 41/42 International Speech and Evaluation Contest on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Kent Senior Center. Marcy's speech was titled "The Letter M" and discussed how Toastmasters brought change to the life of a seasoned speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 8 hr davy 31
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar 12 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC