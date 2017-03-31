Marcy Maki of the Burien Growthmasters 4801 Club wins speech contest

Marcy Maki of the Burien Growthmasters 4801 Club took a first-place finish in the Toastmaster's Area 41/42 International Speech and Evaluation Contest on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Kent Senior Center. Marcy's speech was titled "The Letter M" and discussed how Toastmasters brought change to the life of a seasoned speaker.

