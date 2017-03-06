Man shot in the head in Burien surviv...

Man shot in the head in Burien survives; Gunman arrested

A 58 year old Burien man has been arrested for shooting his roommate early this morning at a house in the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. The victim, a 38 year old man, was taken to Harborview with at least one gunshot wound to the head. The incident happened just before 9:30 this morning.

