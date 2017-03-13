LETTER: Resident upset with Burien City Councilmember over continued absences

It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The B-Town Blog nor its staff: ] For too long you have allowed your fellow councilmember Lauren Berkowitz to disrespect the residents of Burien and to abuse her position by allowing her continued unexplained absences. Just as shocking, you allow her to continue written attacks on Twitter and Facebook against the residents she serves during the very meetings she fails to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.