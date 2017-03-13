LETTER: Resident upset with Burien City Councilmember over continued absences
It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The B-Town Blog nor its staff: ] For too long you have allowed your fellow councilmember Lauren Berkowitz to disrespect the residents of Burien and to abuse her position by allowing her continued unexplained absences. Just as shocking, you allow her to continue written attacks on Twitter and Facebook against the residents she serves during the very meetings she fails to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC