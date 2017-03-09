King County Lake to Sound Trail segme...

King County Lake to Sound Trail segment opens Friday, March 10 in Burien

Join King County, City of SeaTac and Burien leaders at a celebration of the completion of the first segment along the Lake to Sound Trail, which will connect communities from the southern end of Lake Washington to Puget Sound in south King County: Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m., at the intersection of South 152nd Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive, Burien The ribbon-cutting ceremony highlights completion of the first 1.5-mile-long segment of King County's Lake to Sound Trail - a 16-mile-long non-motorized recreational corridor. The trail provides an alternative to motorized transportation for walkers, runners, commuters and others, stretching from Renton at the southern end of Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Des Moines.

