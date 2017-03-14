Kicking in the front door
Roommate, armed and dangerous A 58 year-old Burien man was arrested for shooting his roommate early in the morning on Monday, March 6 at their house, located on the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. The victim, a 38 year-old man, was taken to Harborview with at least one gunshot wound to the head. The case is under investigation, and the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC