Kicking in the front door

Roommate, armed and dangerous A 58 year-old Burien man was arrested for shooting his roommate early in the morning on Monday, March 6 at their house, located on the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. The victim, a 38 year-old man, was taken to Harborview with at least one gunshot wound to the head. The case is under investigation, and the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

