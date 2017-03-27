Jayapal Announces Town Hall in April

Jayapal Announces Town Hall in April

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold four town halls in April throughout Washington's 7th District. The first will be a senior-focused event for residents of Horizon House in Seattle.

